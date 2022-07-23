Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
81. y = log₁₀(e^x)
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In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
81. y = log₁₀(e^x)
In Exercises 1–6, use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the limit. Then evaluate the limit using a method studied in Chapter 2.
3. lim (x → ∞) (5x² - 3x) / (7x² + 1)
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
70. y = ∛(x(x+1)(x-2)/(x²+1)(2x+3))
81. Find the lengths of the following curves.
a. y = (x²/8) - ln(x), 4≤x≤8
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
91. ∫₁^(√2) x·2^(x²) dx
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
75. y = x³ log₁₀ x