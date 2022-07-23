Textbook Question
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
5. a. arccos(1/2)
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Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
5. a. arccos(1/2)
2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
a. 10x^4 + 30x + 1
Find the inverse of f(x)=-x+1. Graph the line y=-x+1 together with the line y=x. At what angle do the lines intersect?
a. Show that h(x) = x³ / 4 and k(x) = (4x)^(1/3) are inverses of one another.
88. Given that x>0, find the maximum value, if any, of
a. x^(1/x)
77. Which one is correct, and which one is wrong? Give reasons for your answers.
a. lim (x → 3) (x - 3) / (x² - 3) = lim (x → 3) 1 / (2x) = 1/6