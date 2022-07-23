89. Use limits to find horizontal asymptotes for each function.
a. y = x tan(1/x)
89. Use limits to find horizontal asymptotes for each function.
a. y = x tan(1/x)
9. True, or false? As x→∞,
a. x = o(x)
2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
a. 10x^4 + 30x + 1
Find the inverse of f(x)=-x+1. Graph the line y=-x+1 together with the line y=x. At what angle do the lines intersect?
[Technology Exercise] In Exercises 139–141, find the domain and range of each composite function. Then graph the compositions on separate screens. Do the graphs make sense in each case? Give reasons for your answers. Comment on any differences you see.
141. a. y=arccos(cos x)
77. Which one is correct, and which one is wrong? Give reasons for your answers.
a. lim (x → 3) (x - 3) / (x² - 3) = lim (x → 3) 1 / (2x) = 1/6