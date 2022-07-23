Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
45. ∫(ln x)^(-3)/x dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
45. ∫(ln x)^(-3)/x dx
80. Find all values of c that satisfy the conclusion of Cauchy's Mean Value Theorem for the given functions and interval.
a. f(x) = x, g(x) = x², (a, b) = (-2, 0)
In Exercises 41–44:
a. Find f⁻¹(x).
43. f(x) = 5 − 4x, a = 1/2
23. What roles do the functions e^x and ln(x) play in growth comparisons?
4. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.
a. ln secθ + ln cosθ
10. True, or false? As x→∞,
a. 1/(x+3) = O(1/x)