Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
55. ∫dx/(2√x + 2x)
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
55. ∫dx/(2√x + 2x)
41. Cooling soup Suppose that a cup of soup cooled from 90°C to 60°C after 10 min in a room where the temperature was 20°C. Use Newton’s Law of Cooling to answer the following questions.
a. How much longer would it take the soup to cool to 35°C?
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
85. y = log₂(8t^(ln 2))
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
83. y = 3^(log₂ t)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
23. y=arcsin(√2t)
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
11. (dy/dx) = e^(x-y)