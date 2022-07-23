Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
55. ∫dx/(2√x + 2x)
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
55. ∫dx/(2√x + 2x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫ 2t e^(-t²) dt
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
85. y = log₂(8t^(ln 2))
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
23. y=arcsin(√2t)
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
11. (dy/dx) = e^(x-y)
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
69. y = 2^(sin 3t)