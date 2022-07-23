Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
52. ∫(from π/4 to π/2)cot(t)dt
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
52. ∫(from π/4 to π/2)cot(t)dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
84. ∫(from 2 to 4)2dx/(x²-6x+10)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
41. ∫sinh(2x)dx
In Exercises 27–32, find dy/dx.
3+siny = y-x^3
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
57. ∫(from 1 to 2)cosh(ln t)/t dt
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
12. lim (x → ∞) (x - 8x²) / (12x² + 5x)