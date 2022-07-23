In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
14. y = ln(2θ+2)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
14. y = ln(2θ+2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
53. ∫ (e^r / (1 + e^r)) dr
37. Plutonium-239 The half-life of the plutonium isotope is 24,360 years. If 10 g of plutonium is released into the atmosphere by a nuclear accident, how many years will it take for 80% of the isotope to decay?
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
124. x^(sin y) = ln y
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(cost+lnt)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
33. y=ln(arctan(x))