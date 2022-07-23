Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
79. y = θ sin(log₇ θ)
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In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
79. y = θ sin(log₇ θ)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
31. y=arccot(√t)
Let f(x) = x³ − 3x² − 1, x ≥ 2. Find the value of df⁻¹/dx at the point x = −1 = f(3).
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
124. x^(sin y) = ln y
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(cost+lnt)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
33. y=ln(arctan(x))