Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.2.14
Chapter 7, Problem 7.2.14

In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
14. y = ln(2θ+2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function given: \(y = \ln(2\theta + 2)\), where \(y\) is expressed in terms of \(\theta\).
Recall the derivative rule for the natural logarithm function: if \(y = \ln(u)\), then \(\frac{dy}{d\theta} = \frac{1}{u} \cdot \frac{du}{d\theta}\).
Set \(u = 2\theta + 2\) and find its derivative with respect to \(\theta\): \(\frac{du}{d\theta} = 2\).
Apply the chain rule by substituting \(u\) and \(\frac{du}{d\theta}\) into the derivative formula: \(\frac{dy}{d\theta} = \frac{1}{2\theta + 2} \cdot 2\).
Simplify the expression if possible to write the derivative in its simplest form.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative of the Natural Logarithm Function

The derivative of ln(u), where u is a differentiable function of a variable, is given by (1/u) times the derivative of u. This rule allows us to differentiate logarithmic functions by applying the chain rule to the inner function.
Recommended video:
05:18
Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function

Chain Rule

The chain rule is used to differentiate composite functions. It states that the derivative of a function composed of another function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function times the derivative of the inner function.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule

Differentiation with Respect to a Variable

When differentiating, it is important to identify the variable with respect to which the derivative is taken. In this problem, the variable is θ, so all derivatives must be computed considering θ as the independent variable.
Recommended video:
07:15
Separation of Variables
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.

79. y = θ sin(log₇ θ)

27
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.

31. y=arccot(√t)

22
views
Textbook Question

Let f(x) = x³ − 3x² − 1, x ≥ 2. Find the value of df⁻¹/dx at the point x = −1 = f(3).

36
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.

124. x^(sin y) = ln y

35
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.

y = e^(cost+lnt)

21
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.

33. y=ln(arctan(x))

26
views