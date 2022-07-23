Textbook Question
5. e^(2t)-3e^t = 0
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5. e^(2t)-3e^t = 0
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
14. y = ln(2θ+2)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
31. y=arccot(√t)
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
124. x^(sin y) = ln y
132. What is special about the functions
f(x) = arcsin((1/√(x²+1)) and g(x)=arctan(1/x)?
Explain.
135. Find the area of the “triangular” region in the first quadrant that is bounded above by the curve y = e^(2x), below by the curve y = e^x, and on the right by the line x = ln(3).