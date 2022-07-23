Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
25. y = sinh⁻¹(√x)
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In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
25. y = sinh⁻¹(√x)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
25. y=arcsec(2s+1)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
93. ∫(arcsin x)²dx/√(1-x²)
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
59. y = √(t/(t+1))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
51. ∫ from ln(π/6) to ln(π/2) 2e^v cos(e^v) dv
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
90. ∫dx/((x-2)√(x²-4x+3))