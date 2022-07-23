Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 111–114.
112. ∫₁^(eˣ) (1 / t) dt
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 111–114.
112. ∫₁^(eˣ) (1 / t) dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
93. ∫(arcsin x)²dx/√(1-x²)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
8. y = ln kx, k constant
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
59. ∫(from 0 to 1)4ds/√(4-s²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
47. ∫sech²(x - 1/2)dx
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
59. y = √(t/(t+1))