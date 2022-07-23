Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 111–114.
112. ∫₁^(eˣ) (1 / t) dt
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 111–114.
112. ∫₁^(eˣ) (1 / t) dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
93. ∫(arcsin x)²dx/√(1-x²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
51. ∫ from ln(π/6) to ln(π/2) 2e^v cos(e^v) dv
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
90. ∫dx/((x-2)√(x²-4x+3))
80. Volume The region enclosed by the curve y=sech(x), the x-axis, and the lines x=±ln√3 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
15. y = 2√t tanh(√t)