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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.7.25
Chapter 7, Problem 7.7.25

In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
25. y = sinh⁻¹(√x)

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