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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.5.57
Chapter 7, Problem 7.5.57

Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
57. lim (x → 0⁺) x^(-1/ln x)

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