Textbook Question
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
117. y = (√t)ᵗ
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In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
117. y = (√t)ᵗ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
105. ∫₀² (log₂(x + 2) / (x + 2)) dx
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
8. y = ln kx, k constant
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
59. ∫(from 0 to 1)4ds/√(4-s²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
47. ∫sech²(x - 1/2)dx
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
35. y=arccsc(e^t)