Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
33. y = csch⁻¹(1/2)^θ
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In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
33. y = csch⁻¹(1/2)^θ
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
81. y = log₁₀(e^x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
43. ∫6cosh(x/2 - ln3)dx
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
70. y = ∛(x(x+1)(x-2)/(x²+1)(2x+3))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
91. ∫₁^(√2) x·2^(x²) dx
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
75. y = x³ log₁₀ x