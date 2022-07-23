Textbook Question
In Exercises 5 and 6, solve for t.
6. ln(t-2) = ln8 - ln(t)
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In Exercises 5 and 6, solve for t.
6. ln(t-2) = ln8 - ln(t)
Each of Exercises 1–4 gives a value of sinh x or cosh x. Use the definitions and the identity cosh²x - sinh²x = 1 to find the values of the remaining five hyperbolic functions.
4. cosh x = 13/5, x>0
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = ∫(from 0 to lnx) sin(e^t) dt
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
17. (dy/dx) = 2x(y - 1), y > 1
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
35. y = sinh⁻¹(tan x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
93. ∫₀^(π/2) 7^(cos t) sin t dt