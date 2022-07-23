Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
102. ∫(from -1/3 to 1/√3)(cos(arctan 3x))/(1+9x²) dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
102. ∫(from -1/3 to 1/√3)(cos(arctan 3x))/(1+9x²) dx
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
12. y = ln(10/x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
87. ∫ 5ˣ dx
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
35. lim (x → 0⁺) ln(x² + 2x) / ln x
Suppose that the range of g lies in the domain of f so that the composition fog is defined. If f and g are one-to-one, can anything be said about fog? Give reasons for your answer.
Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.
f(x)=(x+1)², x≥-1