Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
55. ∫dx/(17+x²)
22
views
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
55. ∫dx/(17+x²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
87. ∫ 5ˣ dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
43. ∫(from 0 to π)(sin t)/(2 - cos t) dt
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
35. lim (x → 0⁺) ln(x² + 2x) / ln x
Suppose that the range of g lies in the domain of f so that the composition fog is defined. If f and g are one-to-one, can anything be said about fog? Give reasons for your answer.
Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.
f(x)=(x+1)², x≥-1