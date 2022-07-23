Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
8. b. arccot(√3)
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
8. b. arccot(√3)
Suppose that the function f and its derivative with respect to x have the following values at x=0, 1, 2, 3, and 4.
Assuming the inverse function f^(-1) is differentiable, find the slope of f^(-1)(x) at
b. x=2
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.
37. b. ∫sech(x)dx = sin⁻¹(tanh x) + C
75. b. Identify the function’s local and absolute extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
g(x) = x(ln x)²
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
6. b. arccsc(-2/√3)
Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 135 and 136.
135. The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x=-1 and x=1. The cross-sections perpendicular to the x-axis are
b. vertical squares whose base edges run from the curve y=-1/√(1+x²) to the curve y=1/√(1+x²).