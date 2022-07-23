Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
69. ∫(from 5/4 to 2)dx/(1-x²)
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
69. ∫(from 5/4 to 2)dx/(1-x²)
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
8. b. arccot(√3)
132. Let f(x) = e^x / (1 + e^(2x)).
b. Find all inflection points for f.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
67. ∫(from 0 to 2√3)dx/√(4+x²)
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.
37. b. ∫sech(x)dx = sin⁻¹(tanh x) + C
3. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.
b. ln(3x² - 9x) + ln(1/3x)