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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.7.71b
Chapter 7, Problem 7.7.71b

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
71. ∫(from 1/5 to 3/13)dx/(x√(1-16x²))

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