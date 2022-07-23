Textbook Question
L’Hôpital’s Rule
Find the limits in Exercises 103–110.
105. lim(x→∞) x arctan(2/x)
33
views
L’Hôpital’s Rule
Find the limits in Exercises 103–110.
105. lim(x→∞) x arctan(2/x)
In Exercises 27–32, find dy/dx.
e^(2x)=sin(x+3y)
In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.
e^(sqrt(t)) = x^2
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
17. lim (θ → π/2) (2θ - π) / cos(2π - θ)
19. Show that e^x grows faster as x→∞ than x^n for any positive integer n, even x^1,000,000. (Hint: What is the nth derivative of x^n?)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 111–114.
113. ∫₁^(1/x) (1 / t) dt,x > 0