84. Find lim(x→∞) (√(x² + 1) - √x).

Textbook Question
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = x² − 2x, x ≤ 1
25
views
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = x² − 2x, x ≤ 1
"In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
63. y = x^π"
L’Hôpital’s Rule
Find the limits in Exercises 103–110.
105. lim(x→∞) x arctan(2/x)
19. Show that e^x grows faster as x→∞ than x^n for any positive integer n, even x^1,000,000. (Hint: What is the nth derivative of x^n?)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 111–114.
113. ∫₁^(1/x) (1 / t) dt,x > 0
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
39. ∫(from -3 to -2)dx/x