Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
107. ∫₀⁹ (2 log₁₀(x + 1) / (x + 1)) dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
107. ∫₀⁹ (2 log₁₀(x + 1) / (x + 1)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
55. ∫(from -π/4 to π/4)cosh(tanθ)sec²θ dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
77. ∫dx/√(-x²+4x-3)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
105. ∫₀² (log₂(x + 2) / (x + 2)) dx
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
35. y=arccsc(e^t)
Which of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–6 are one-to-one, and which are not?