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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.7.55
Chapter 7, Problem 7.7.55

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
55. ∫(from -π/4 to π/4)cosh(tanθ)sec²θ dθ

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