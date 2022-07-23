15. Find f'(2) if f(x) = e^(g(x)) and g(x) = ∫(from 2 to x) t/(1+t⁴)dt.
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Chapter 7, Problem 7.5.66
Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
66. lim (x → 0⁺) x (ln x)²
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