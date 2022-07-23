17. Even-odd decompositions
b. If f(x) = f_E(x) + f_O(x) is the sum of an even function f_E(x) and an odd function f_O(x), then show that
f_E(x) = (f(x)+f(-x))/2 and f_O(x) = (f(x)-f(-x))/2
17. Even-odd decompositions
b. If f(x) = f_E(x) + f_O(x) is the sum of an even function f_E(x) and an odd function f_O(x), then show that
f_E(x) = (f(x)+f(-x))/2 and f_O(x) = (f(x)-f(-x))/2
13. For what x>0 does x^(x^x) = (x^x)^x? Give reasons for your answer.
20. Solid of revolution The region between the curve y=1/(2√x) and the x-axis from x=1/4 to x=4 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
a. Find the volume of the solid.
Find the areas between the curves y=2(log_2(x))/x and y=2(log_4(x))/x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=e. What is the ratio of the larger area to the smaller?
In Exercises 9 and 10, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
9. y^e^x = x^y + 1
19. Center of mass Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region in the first and fourth quadrants enclosed by the curves y=1/(1+x²) and y=-1/(1+x²) and by the lines x=0 and x=1.