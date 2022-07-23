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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.AAE.7a
Chapter 7, Problem 7.AAE.7a

7. Let A(t) be the area of the region in the first quadrant enclosed by the coordinate axes, the curve y=e^(-x), and the vertical line x=t, t>0. Let V(t) be the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the x-axis. Find the following limits.
a. lim(x→∞)A(t)

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