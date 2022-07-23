Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
66. lim (x → 0⁺) x (ln x)²
Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
66. lim (x → 0⁺) x (ln x)²
15. Find f'(2) if f(x) = e^(g(x)) and g(x) = ∫(from 2 to x) t/(1+t⁴)dt.
20. Solid of revolution The region between the curve y=1/(2√x) and the x-axis from x=1/4 to x=4 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
a. Find the volume of the solid.
19. Center of mass Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region in the first and fourth quadrants enclosed by the curves y=1/(1+x²) and y=-1/(1+x²) and by the lines x=0 and x=1.
20. Solid of revolution The region between the curve y=1/(2√x) and the x-axis from x=1/4 to x=4 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
b. Find the centroid of the region.
Find the limits in Exercises 1–6.
1. lim(b→1⁻) ∫(from 0 to b) dx/√(1-x²)