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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.6.11
Chapter 7, Problem 7.6.11

Find the values in Exercises 9–12.
11. tan(arcsin(-1/2))

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In Exercises 5 and 6, solve for t.

6. ln(t-2) = ln8 - ln(t)

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Find the limits in Exercises 13–20. (If in doubt, look at the function’s graph.)

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Since the hyperbolic functions can be expressed in terms of exponential functions, it is possible to express the inverse hyperbolic functions in terms of logarithms, as shown in the following table.

sinh⁻¹x = ln(x + √(x² + 1)), -∞ < x < ∞

cosh⁻¹x = ln(x + √(x² - 1)), x ≥ 1

tanh⁻¹x = (1/2)ln((1+x)/(1-x)), |x| < 1

sech⁻¹x = ln((1+√(1-x²))/x), 0 < x ≤ 1

csch⁻¹x = ln(1/x + √(1+x²)/|x|), x ≠ 1

coth⁻¹x = (1/2)ln((x+1)/(x-1)), |x| > 1

Use these formulas to express the numbers in Exercises 61–66 in terms of natural logarithms.

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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.

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