Textbook Question
In Exercises 5 and 6, solve for t.
6. ln(t-2) = ln8 - ln(t)
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In Exercises 5 and 6, solve for t.
6. ln(t-2) = ln8 - ln(t)
Find the values in Exercises 9–12.
11. tan(arcsin(-1/2))
Find the limits in Exercises 13–20. (If in doubt, look at the function’s graph.)
17. lim(x→∞)arcsec(x)
Each of Exercises 1–4 gives a value of sinh x or cosh x. Use the definitions and the identity cosh²x - sinh²x = 1 to find the values of the remaining five hyperbolic functions.
4. cosh x = 13/5, x>0
17. Show that √(10x+1) and √(x+1) grow at the same rate as x→∞ by showing that they both grow at the same rate as √x as x→∞.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
109. ∫ (dx / (x log₁₀x))