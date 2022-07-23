In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
27. y = (1 - θ)tanh⁻¹(θ)
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
27. y = (1 - θ)tanh⁻¹(θ)
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = 1/x², x > 0
Find the values in Exercises 9–12.
11. tan(arcsin(-1/2))
Find the limits in Exercises 13–20. (If in doubt, look at the function’s graph.)
17. lim(x→∞)arcsec(x)
Since the hyperbolic functions can be expressed in terms of exponential functions, it is possible to express the inverse hyperbolic functions in terms of logarithms, as shown in the following table.
sinh⁻¹x = ln(x + √(x² + 1)), -∞ < x < ∞
cosh⁻¹x = ln(x + √(x² - 1)), x ≥ 1
tanh⁻¹x = (1/2)ln((1+x)/(1-x)), |x| < 1
sech⁻¹x = ln((1+√(1-x²))/x), 0 < x ≤ 1
csch⁻¹x = ln(1/x + √(1+x²)/|x|), x ≠ 1
coth⁻¹x = (1/2)ln((x+1)/(x-1)), |x| > 1
Use these formulas to express the numbers in Exercises 61–66 in terms of natural logarithms.
63. tanh⁻¹(-1/2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫8e^(x+1) dx