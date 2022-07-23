In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
27. y = (1 - θ)tanh⁻¹(θ)
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
27. y = (1 - θ)tanh⁻¹(θ)
Find the values in Exercises 9–12.
11. tan(arcsin(-1/2))
17. Show that √(10x+1) and √(x+1) grow at the same rate as x→∞ by showing that they both grow at the same rate as √x as x→∞.
Since the hyperbolic functions can be expressed in terms of exponential functions, it is possible to express the inverse hyperbolic functions in terms of logarithms, as shown in the following table.
sinh⁻¹x = ln(x + √(x² + 1)), -∞ < x < ∞
cosh⁻¹x = ln(x + √(x² - 1)), x ≥ 1
tanh⁻¹x = (1/2)ln((1+x)/(1-x)), |x| < 1
sech⁻¹x = ln((1+√(1-x²))/x), 0 < x ≤ 1
csch⁻¹x = ln(1/x + √(1+x²)/|x|), x ≠ 1
coth⁻¹x = (1/2)ln((x+1)/(x-1)), |x| > 1
Use these formulas to express the numbers in Exercises 61–66 in terms of natural logarithms.
63. tanh⁻¹(-1/2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
109. ∫ (dx / (x log₁₀x))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫8e^(x+1) dx