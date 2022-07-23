Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
5. y = ln(sin²θ)
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In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
5. y = ln(sin²θ)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
13. y = (x+2)^(x+2)
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
104. lim(x→4) (sin²(πx))/(e^(x-4) + 3 - x)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
23. y = arccsc(secθ), 0<θ<π/2
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
15. y = sin⁻¹√(1-u²), 0<u<1
118. A particle is traveling upward and to the right along the curve y=ln(x). Its x-coordinate is increasing at the rate (dx/dt)=√x m/sec. At what rate is the y-coordinate changing at the point (e², 2)?