Textbook Question
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
93. lim(x→0) (csc(x) - cot(x))
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Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
93. lim(x→0) (csc(x) - cot(x))
110. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
a. f(x) = 3^(-x), g(x) = 2^(-x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
35. ∫sec²x e^(tan x)dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
52. ∫(from 1 to 32)(1/5x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
77. ∫dt/((t+1)√(t²+2t-8))
113. The function f(x) = e^x + x, being differentiable and one-to-one, has a differentiable inverse f^(-1)(x). Find the value of df^(-1)/dx at the point f (ln 2).