Textbook Question
In Exercises 129–132 solve the initial value problem.
131. x dy - (y + √y)dx = 0, y(1) = 1
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In Exercises 129–132 solve the initial value problem.
131. x dy - (y + √y)dx = 0, y(1) = 1
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
95. lim(x→∞) (√(x² + x + 1) - √(x² - x))
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
19. y = t arctan(t) - 1/2 ln(t)
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
85. lim(x→1) (x² + 3x - 4)/(x - 1)
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
91. lim(x→π/2⁻) (sec(7x))(cos(3x))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
58. ∫(from 0 to ln9)e^θ(e^θ-1)^(1/2) dθ