Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.PE.81
Chapter 7, Problem 7.PE.81

In Exercises 79–84, solve for y.
81. 9e^(2y) = = x^2

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 129–132 solve the initial value problem.

131. x dy - (y + √y)dx = 0, y(1) = 1

25
views
Textbook Question

Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.

95. lim(x→∞) (√(x² + x + 1) - √(x² - x))

37
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.

19. y = t arctan(t) - 1/2 ln(t)

25
views
Textbook Question

Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.

85. lim(x→1) (x² + 3x - 4)/(x - 1)

35
views
Textbook Question

Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.

91. lim(x→π/2⁻) (sec(7x))(cos(3x))

34
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.

58. ∫(from 0 to ln9)e^θ(e^θ-1)^(1/2) dθ

31
views