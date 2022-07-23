Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.6.63
Chapter 7, Problem 7.6.63

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
63. ∫(from -1 to -√2/2)dy/(y√(4y²-1))

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.

21. (1/x)(dy/dx) = ye^(x²) + 2√y e^(x²)

7
views
Textbook Question

Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.

32. lim (x → 0) (3^x - 1) / (2^x - 1)

53
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 7–10, determine from its graph if the function is one-to-one.

f(x) = 3 - x, x < 0

= 3, x ≥ 0

32
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.

59. y = 2^x

25
views
Textbook Question

133. Find the absolute maximum value of

f(x) = x^2 * ln(1/x)

and say where it is assumed.

20
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.

69. y = 2^(sin 3t)

31
views