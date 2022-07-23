Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.3.61
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.61

In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
61. y = 5√s

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.


f(x) = x³ + 1

21
views
Textbook Question

Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.

39. lim (x → ∞) (ln 2x - ln(x + 1))

50
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.

41. ∫2y dy/(y²-25)

29
views
Textbook Question

Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.

39. ∫x coth⁻¹(x)dx = ((x²-1)/2)coth⁻¹(x) + x/2 + C

19
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.

21. y = ln(cosh v) - 1/2 tanh²v

24
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.

57. ∫dx/(x√(25x²-2))

33
views