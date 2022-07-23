Textbook Question
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = x³ + 1
21
views
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = x³ + 1
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
39. lim (x → ∞) (ln 2x - ln(x + 1))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
41. ∫2y dy/(y²-25)
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.
39. ∫x coth⁻¹(x)dx = ((x²-1)/2)coth⁻¹(x) + x/2 + C
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
21. y = ln(cosh v) - 1/2 tanh²v
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
57. ∫dx/(x√(25x²-2))