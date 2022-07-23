Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = (x + 3) / (x − 2)
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = (x + 3) / (x − 2)
Use the results of Exercise 55 to show that the functions in Exercises 56–60 have inverses over their domains. Find a formula for df⁻¹/dx using Theorem 1.
f(x) = (1 − x)³
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
65. ∫3dr/√(1-4(r-1)²)
In Exercises 5–8, show that each function is a solution of the given initial value problem.
7. Differential Equation: xy' + y = -sin(x), x>0
Initial condition: y(π/2) = 0
Solution candidate: y = cos(x)/x
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
75. lim (x → ∞) e^(x²) / (x e^x)
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
13. y = 6sinh(x/3)