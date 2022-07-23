Textbook Question
Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
53. lim (x → 1⁺) x^(1/(1 - x))
27
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Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
53. lim (x → 1⁺) x^(1/(1 - x))
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
23. y = ln(x)/(1+ln(x))
Use the results of Exercise 55 to show that the functions in Exercises 56–60 have inverses over their domains. Find a formula for df⁻¹/dx using Theorem 1.
f(x) = 27x³
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
67. ∫dx/(2+(x-1)²)
80. Volume The region enclosed by the curve y=sech(x), the x-axis, and the lines x=±ln√3 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
49. ∫(sech(√t)tanh(√t)dt)/√t