13. For what x>0 does x^(x^x) = (x^x)^x? Give reasons for your answer.
20. Solid of revolution The region between the curve y=1/(2√x) and the x-axis from x=1/4 to x=4 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
a. Find the volume of the solid.
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Find the areas between the curves y=2(log_2(x))/x and y=2(log_4(x))/x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=e. What is the ratio of the larger area to the smaller?
Find the limits in Exercises 1–6.
5. lim(n→∞) (1/(n+1) + 1/(n+2) + ... + 1/(2n))
7. Let A(t) be the area of the region in the first quadrant enclosed by the coordinate axes, the curve y=e^(-x), and the vertical line x=t, t>0. Let V(t) be the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the x-axis. Find the following limits.
a. lim(x→∞)A(t)
19. Center of mass Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region in the first and fourth quadrants enclosed by the curves y=1/(1+x²) and y=-1/(1+x²) and by the lines x=0 and x=1.
20. Solid of revolution The region between the curve y=1/(2√x) and the x-axis from x=1/4 to x=4 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
b. Find the centroid of the region.