What can you conclude about the inverses of functions whose graphs are lines perpendicular to the line y=x?
82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.
c. lim(x→∞) sinh x
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
3. c. sin^(-1)(-√3/2)
4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
c. x²e^(-x)
23. Human evolution continues The analysis of tooth shrinkage by C. Loring Brace and colleagues at the University of Michigan’s Museum of Anthropology indicates that human tooth size is continuing to decrease and that the evolutionary process has not yet come to a halt. In northern Europeans, for example, tooth size reduction now has a rate of 1% per 1000 years.
c. What will be our descendants’ tooth size 20,000 years from now (as a percentage of our present tooth size)?
2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
c. √(1+x^4)
88. Given that x>0, find the maximum value, if any, of
c. x^(1/x^n) (n a positive integer)