2. When applying the formula for integration by parts, how do you choose the u and dv? How can you apply integration by parts to an integral of the form ∫ f(x) dx?
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Chapter 8, Problem 8.GYR.7
7. What is the goal of the method of partial fractions?
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