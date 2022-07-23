Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^π √(1 - cos²(θ)) dθ
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^π √(1 - cos²(θ)) dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ p⁴ e^(-p) dp
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₋₁³ (4x² - 7) / (2x + 3) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀⁴ dx / √(4 − x)
Use the formula ∫ f⁻¹(x) dx = x f⁻¹(x) - ∫ f(y) dy, y = f⁻¹(x)
To evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77-80. Express your answers in terms of x.
∫ arctan x dx
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 67–70 for x as a function of t.
(3t⁴ + 4t² + 1) (dx/dt) = 2√3, x(1) = -π√3/4