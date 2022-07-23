Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^π √(1 - cos²(θ)) dθ
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^π √(1 - cos²(θ)) dθ
Exercises 59–64 require the use of various trigonometric identities before you evaluate the integrals.
∫ sin(θ) sin(2θ) sin(3θ) dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ p⁴ e^(-p) dp
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₋₁³ (4x² - 7) / (2x + 3) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8cos⁴(2πx) dx
Use the formula ∫ f⁻¹(x) dx = x f⁻¹(x) - ∫ f(y) dy, y = f⁻¹(x)
To evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77-80. Express your answers in terms of x.
∫ arctan x dx