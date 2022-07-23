The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ ((2ˣ - 1) / 3ˣ) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ ((2ˣ - 1) / 3ˣ) dx
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ e^(-3t) sin(4t) dt
Exercises 59–64 require the use of various trigonometric identities before you evaluate the integrals.
∫ sin(θ) sin(2θ) sin(3θ) dθ
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₋₁³ (4x² - 7) / (2x + 3) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀⁴ dx / √(4 − x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8cos⁴(2πx) dx