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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.3.64
Chapter 8, Problem 8.3.64

Exercises 59–64 require the use of various trigonometric identities before you evaluate the integrals.
∫ sin(θ) sin(2θ) sin(3θ) dθ

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