Area: Find the area between the x-axis and the curve y = √(1 + cos 4x), for 0 ≤ x ≤ π.
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ ((2ˣ - 1) / 3ˣ) dx
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Volume of water in a swimming pool
A rectangular swimming pool is 30 ft wide and 50 ft long. The accompanying table shows the depth h(x) of the water at 5-ft intervals from one end of the pool to the other. Estimate the volume of water in the pool using the Trapezoidal Rule with n = 10 applied to the integral
V = ∫ from 0 to 50 of 30 · h(x) dx.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ x² tan⁻¹(x / 2) dx
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ e^(-3t) sin(4t) dt
Exercises 59–64 require the use of various trigonometric identities before you evaluate the integrals.
∫ sin(θ) sin(2θ) sin(3θ) dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ p⁴ e^(-p) dp