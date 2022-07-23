The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀² dx / √|x − 1|
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀² dx / √|x − 1|
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ eˣ sec³(eˣ) dx
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from -1 to 1 of (dθ / (θ² - 2θ))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π sin⁵(x/2) dx
In Exercises 33–38, perform long division on the integrand, write the proper fraction as a sum of partial fractions, and then evaluate the integral.
∫ 2y⁴ / (y³ - y² + y - 1) dy
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 67–70 for x as a function of t.
(t + 1) (dx/dt) = x² + 1 (for t > -1), x(0) = 0