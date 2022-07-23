Area: Find the area between the x-axis and the curve y = √(1 + cos 4x), for 0 ≤ x ≤ π.
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Chapter 8, Problem 8.5.38
In Exercises 33–38, perform long division on the integrand, write the proper fraction as a sum of partial fractions, and then evaluate the integral.
∫ 2y⁴ / (y³ - y² + y - 1) dy
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