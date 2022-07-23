Textbook Question
Area: Find the area between the x-axis and the curve y = √(1 + cos 4x), for 0 ≤ x ≤ π.
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Area: Find the area between the x-axis and the curve y = √(1 + cos 4x), for 0 ≤ x ≤ π.
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀² dx / √|x − 1|
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ eˣ sec³(eˣ) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ (x² - 2x + 1) e^(2x) dx
In Exercises 33–38, perform long division on the integrand, write the proper fraction as a sum of partial fractions, and then evaluate the integral.
∫ 2y⁴ / (y³ - y² + y - 1) dy
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 67–70 for x as a function of t.
(t + 1) (dx/dt) = x² + 1 (for t > -1), x(0) = 0