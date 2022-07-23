Area: Find the area between the x-axis and the curve y = √(1 + cos 4x), for 0 ≤ x ≤ π.
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 67–70 for x as a function of t.
(t + 1) (dx/dt) = x² + 1 (for t > -1), x(0) = 0
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π sin⁵(x/2) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ (x² - 2x + 1) e^(2x) dx
In Exercises 33–38, perform long division on the integrand, write the proper fraction as a sum of partial fractions, and then evaluate the integral.
∫ 2y⁴ / (y³ - y² + y - 1) dy
Volume of water in a swimming pool
A rectangular swimming pool is 30 ft wide and 50 ft long. The accompanying table shows the depth h(x) of the water at 5-ft intervals from one end of the pool to the other. Estimate the volume of water in the pool using the Trapezoidal Rule with n = 10 applied to the integral
V = ∫ from 0 to 50 of 30 · h(x) dx.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ x² tan⁻¹(x / 2) dx